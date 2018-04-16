Two facing drug charges after police search east London home

A man and a woman have been charged following the search of a home in the city’s east end.

On Friday, April 13, members of the Guns and Drugs Section, which consists of members of the London Police Service, RCMP and OPP executed a search warrant at a house on Saddy Crescent.

Officers say they seized a number of suspected drugs, including marijuana, oxycodone, cannabis resin and marijuana edibles.

READ MORE: London man facing 3 charges of child pornography

Two digital scales, two brass knuckles, 50 rounds of shotgun ammunition and a shotgun were also seized, police said.

A 38-year-old man and a 40-year-old woman, both of London, are facing multiple joint charges, including three counts of possession of a Schedule II substance for the purpose of trafficking.

The pair is expected to appear in a London court on May 25 in relation to the charges.

READ MORE: London woman charged following investigation into suspicious package

A grant from the Ministry of Community Safety and Correctional Services made this investigation possible, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the London Police Service at (519) 661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

Information can also be sent in online anonymously here.