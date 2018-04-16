London man facing 3 charges of child pornography

A 43-year-old man is facing three charges relating to child pornography after a police raid.

London Police Internet Child Exploitation Unit and Digital Forensics Unit searched a Clarence Street residence and seized multiple computers and digital devices.

Investigators discovered images and videos on the seized devices of suspected child pornography.

Keith Gunn has been arrested and charged with unlawfully possessing child pornography, unlawfully accessing child pornography and importing/selling/distributing child pornography.

Gunn is expected to make his first court appearance on May 28 later this year.