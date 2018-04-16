NSTU withdraws complaint against teachers who broke work-to-rule planning Vimy Ridge trip

The Dartmouth branch of the Nova Scotia Teachers Union (NSTU) has withdrawn complaints against three of its members who were reported to have broken work-to-rule job action in 2017.

In a press release on Monday, the NSTU says that the complaints were dropped last week and all three members were notified by a registered letter sent on Friday.

The three members, who are not named in the press release, were reported to have violated the work to rule adopted by the union during its unsuccessful contract talks with the provincial government last year.

The members were alleged to have violated the work-to-rule order by planning a trip that would commemorate the 100-year anniversary of the Battle of Vimy Ridge.

According to the NSTU, a formal complaint was filed, but eventually dropped before it was reviewed by the NSTU’s discipline committee.

“No sanctions were ever made,” reads the press release.

The union maintains that it had modified the work-to-rule job action during the strike, allowing teachers the ability to participate in planning for the trip to Vimy Ridge.