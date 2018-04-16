Weather
April 16, 2018 6:13 am
Updated: April 16, 2018 7:03 am

Ice storm forces school closures throughout Montreal

Justin Bulman By Producer  Global News

Multiple school boards and private schools were closed Monday morning as a result of an overnight ice storm. April 16, 2018.

Yannick Gabois / Global News
A A

Schools across the island of Montreal have announced closures following Sunday night’s ice storm.

The following private schools have announced the closure of their facilities:

READ MORE: Montreal school closures due to Wednesday morning’s inclement weather

The following school boards have announced the closures of all schools, adult education centres and services:

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
#MTLschoolclosures
Education
Ice storm
Montreal
School Closures

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News