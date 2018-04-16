Ice storm forces school closures throughout Montreal
Schools across the island of Montreal have announced closures following Sunday night’s ice storm.
The following private schools have announced the closure of their facilities:
- The Study
- Vanguard School
- St. Georges School of Montreal
- The Sacred Heart School of Montreal
- Kells Academy
- Selwyn House
- Talmud Torah / Herzliah
- Solomon Schecter Academy
The following school boards have announced the closures of all schools, adult education centres and services:
- The Lester B. Pearson School Board
- English Montreal School Board
- New Frontiers School Board
- Riverside School Board
- Sir Wilfrid Laurier School Board
- Eastern Townships School Board
- Commission scolaire de Montreal
- Commission scolaire Marguerite-Bourgeoys
- Commission scolaire des Trois-Lacs
- Commission scolaire des Grandes-Seigneuries
