Montreal school closures due to Wednesday morning’s inclement weather

Transportation was cancelled for students at Joliette Elementary, Joliette High School and Rawdon Elementary schools due to Wednesday’s mix of rain and snow.

Staff was expected to report to work for the day and daycare services remained opened for registered students.

The Sir-Wilfrid-Laurier School Board made the announcement via Twitter Wednesday morning.

Please expect transportation delays in other areas of the SWLSB territory. — Sir Wilfrid Laurier (@swlsb) April 4, 2018

We will be updating this list as we receive information throughout the day.