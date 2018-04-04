Weather
April 4, 2018 6:50 am
Updated: April 4, 2018 7:22 am

Montreal school closures due to Wednesday morning’s inclement weather

Justin Bulman By Producer  Global News

Wednesday morning's mix of rain and snow forced the closure of some classes around Montreal. April 4, 2018.

Yannick Gadbois / Global News
Transportation was cancelled for students at Joliette Elementary, Joliette High School and Rawdon Elementary schools due to Wednesday’s mix of rain and snow.

Staff was expected to report to work for the day and daycare services remained opened for registered students.

The Sir-Wilfrid-Laurier School Board made the announcement via Twitter Wednesday morning.

We will be updating this list as we receive information throughout the day.

Joliette Elementary
Joliette High School
Rawdon Elementary
