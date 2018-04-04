Montreal school closures due to Wednesday morning’s inclement weather
Transportation was cancelled for students at Joliette Elementary, Joliette High School and Rawdon Elementary schools due to Wednesday’s mix of rain and snow.
Staff was expected to report to work for the day and daycare services remained opened for registered students.
The Sir-Wilfrid-Laurier School Board made the announcement via Twitter Wednesday morning.
