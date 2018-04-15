Weekend storm blankets Kingston, surrounding areas in snow, ice pellets

It’s the middle of spring and Kingstonians had thought sunshine and warm temperatures would be here. Instead, Kingston resident Curtis Molson is shoveling snow off the ground.

“Not too fun,” he said. “We were expecting to have a campfire and a barbecue this weekend but we’re out shoveling now.”

This weekend’s ice storm in southern Ontario is a sharp detour from spring.

Molson was out since 7 in the morning shoveling snow in the city’s plazas. Since this weekend’s storm was a mix of ice and snow, it made it even harder for Molson to clear the ground. “It’s pure ice,” he said. “It’s pretty hard, you have to chip it away before you have to shovel.”

Kingston and the surrounding areas saw non-stop ice pellets since Saturday afternoon.

Bill Linnen, operations manager at Kingston Public Works, said, “The ice pellets that we received since yesterday have accumulated to the point where we [are] plowing the snow and ice pellets.”

The city also says the mix of snow and ice actually helped them clear the snow much faster than if it were just ice on the ground. “It isn’t as bad as we were expecting,” Linnen said.

However there were still a lot of weather-related disruptions. Flights into and out of Kingston Norman Rogers Airport were cancelled. City transit was delayed and the Cataraqui Centre was also closed.

Utilities Kingston tells CKWS that there haven’t been any reports of major power outages or water outages, despite winds gusts of up to 70 km/h.

As the weather starts to settle down, the city’s clean-up efforts will ramp up. “We’ll be out cleaning up roads, plowing and making sure the water that accumulates on the street is getting to its basins,” Linnen said.