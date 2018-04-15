Outdoor party cancelled but game still on for Winnipeg Jets and Minnesota Wild

Winnipeg Jets fans won’t be partying outside Sunday after the Minnesota Wild cancelled its outdoor pre-game party.

Game 3 of the series between the Jets and the Wild is set for Sunday night at 6 p.m. CST in St. Paul, and hundreds of Jets fans are expected to make the trip down.

More than 13 inches of snow had fallen on Minneapolis-St. Paul by Saturday night. Light snow continued to fall Sunday morning.

At its peak the snow was coming down so fast crews in charge of clearing runways at the Minneapolis-St. Paul airport couldn’t keep up. In the end the snow forced more than 490 cancellations, including the flight that should have brought the Winnipeg Jets to the Twin Cities.

The airport has since resumed normal operations and the Jets are set to fly out Sunday morning. As a result of the delay the team’s Sunday skate has been cancelled.

Several highways south of the city are still closed and the advice from local forecasters, is to “dress like its January.”

Temperatures are expected to hit -4 degrees celsisus Sunday.