White out diverts Winnipeg Jets flight to Minneapolis

The Winnipeg Jets’ plane has been diverted after a snow storm hit Minneapolis-St. Paul Saturday.

A Jets spokesperson said the team is in Duluth, Minnesota, which is more than a two-hour drive to Minneapolis.

The team is scheduled to play the Minnesota Wild in the third game of the playoff series Sunday at 6 p.m.

The Jets have won the first two games.

Multiple flights to and from the Minneapolis-Saint Paul International Airport have been cancelled Saturday afternoon.

According to the National Weather Service, a blizzard warning is in effect over the twin cities.

“This is shaping up to be a historic storm. Please stay off the roads if possible, especially in southern Minnesota. Several rounds of very heavy snow will continue through this afternoon into this evening,” reads the report.

Total snow accumulations of eight to 15 inches are expected. The blizzard warning is expected to be in effect until Sunday morning at 7 a.m.