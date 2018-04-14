Widow of Victoria police officer who died after 30-year coma hopes he finds ‘relief’

The photos have faded but the memories haven’t.

“It seems like yesterday,” Hilary Jordan said.

In reality, it’s been three decades since a crash put her husband, Const. Ian Jordan, in a coma.

Jordan was involved in an accident on Sept. 22, 1987, as he responded to a possible break-and-enter on Fort Street.

WATCH: Victoria officer dies after spending three decades in a coma

Jordan, who was 35 at the time, was supposed to be on his way home when the call came into headquarters.

As officers rushed to the scene, Jordan’s vehicle crashed into another Victoria police car at the intersection of Douglas and Fisgard streets.

“Apparently, there’d be more chance of winning the lottery than having a crash at that moment, at that split second,” Hilary said.

“But I think it would’ve been worse if he had been killed instantly. I think the shock would’ve been so hard to bear. I had time to grieve.”

The Victoria police officer died at Glengarry Hospital Wednesday night after contracting a lung infection.

WATCH: Archive footage shows crash scene involving Const. Ian Jordan

Hilary said that her husband’s passing provided “relief for him, and closure for him.”

During his three decades in hospital, Hilary was beside the fallen officer virtually every day.

“I just can’t put into words how tough that would be for her,” Chief Const. Del Manak said. “And then to have to go through it and then be supportive and have hope for such a long period of time,” he said.

Their son Mark was only 16 months old at the time of the crash.

Hilary recalls changing his diapers in the hallways of Victoria General Hospital in the days following the crash.

Now in his 30s, Mark is a criminal lawyer.

“He understands the respect and admiration for his dad.”

That respect will be on full display Thursday, when a funeral with full police honours will be held for Jordan.

The service will be a chance for fellow officers to pay their last respects before Jordan is finally laid to rest.

“It will be a very emotional day, because I know wherever he is, he’s probably being taken care of and he’s probably taking care of everybody else too,” Hilary said.

— With files from Jesse Ferreras