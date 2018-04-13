Sports
April 13, 2018 11:47 pm

Hurricanes knock off Wheat Kings in 5 games; advance to Conference Final

The Lethbridge Hurricanes defeated the Brandon Wheat Kings on Friday to advance to the WHL's Eastern Conference Final.

For the second straight season the Lethbridge Hurricanes have advanced to the WHL’s Eastern Conference Final.

The Hurricanes defeated the Brandon Wheat Kings 3-0 at the Enmax Centre on Friday night to win their second round best-of-seven series in five games.

Lethbridge forward Brad Morrison scored two goals in the series clincher, including the game winner, scored on a shorthanded breakaway midway through the first period.

Hurricanes rookie Logan Barlage picked up the insurance marker on a power play midway through the second.

Goalie Logan Flodell turned aside all 32 shots he faced for his second shutout of the 2018 playoffs.

In Round 3, Lethbridge will face either the Swift Current Broncos or Moose Jaw Warriors.

Through five games the Broncos lead that series 3-2.

