Hurricanes knock off Wheat Kings in 5 games; advance to Conference Final

For the second straight season the Lethbridge Hurricanes have advanced to the WHL’s Eastern Conference Final.

READ MORE: Tyler Wong sends Hurricanes to Eastern Conference Final in wild game seven win

The Hurricanes defeated the Brandon Wheat Kings 3-0 at the Enmax Centre on Friday night to win their second round best-of-seven series in five games.

Lethbridge forward Brad Morrison scored two goals in the series clincher, including the game winner, scored on a shorthanded breakaway midway through the first period.

READ MORE: Hurricanes forward Brad Morrison dominating WHL playoffs

Hurricanes rookie Logan Barlage picked up the insurance marker on a power play midway through the second.

Goalie Logan Flodell turned aside all 32 shots he faced for his second shutout of the 2018 playoffs.

READ MORE: WHL series preview: Lethbridge Hurricanes prepare to battle Brandon Wheat Kings in Round 2

In Round 3, Lethbridge will face either the Swift Current Broncos or Moose Jaw Warriors.

Through five games the Broncos lead that series 3-2.

More coming.