Police looking to speak with man who grabbed girl in Halifax  

Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man who grabbed an 11-year-old girl by the wrist in Halifax.

Halifax Regional Police say the incident happened around 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

Police say the man grabbed the child while she was playing with friends in the area of Cambridge Street and Geldert Street.

“The girl screamed and the man fled on foot toward Jubilee Road,” police said in a news release Friday.

Police say the girl was not physically injured and the incident was reported to them Thursday night.

Officers are looking for a white man in his 30s with grey or white hair.

The girl told officers that the man was wearing jeans, a dark blue hooded sweatshirt with the hood up and sneakers.

Police are looking to speak with the man. Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact Halifax Regional Police or Crime Stoppers.