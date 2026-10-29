Man facing charges related to 3 alleged arsons in Saskatoon: police

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A man is facing charges in connection with three suspicious fires in Saskatoon.

The 33-year-old suspect was arrested in the 800 block of Idylwyld Drive North Wednesday morning, the Saskatoon Police Service said in a news release.

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He was arrested in relation to a suspicious house fire in the 300 block of Avenue E North that occurred around 4:30 a.m. on Oct. 16.

Additional investigation connected the man to two other alleged arsons that occurred in July on 5th Avenue North, according to police.

The Saskatoon man is facing charges of arson with disregard for human life and two counts of arson with damage to property.