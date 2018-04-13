New Brunswick to add 25 health specialists, help reduce wait times

New Brunswick is set to hire 25 new health specialists in the province. Recruitment is set to begin immediately with the goal of filling all positions this fiscal year.

Premier Brian Gallant and New Brunswick Medical Society president Dr. Dharm Singh made the announcement in Saint John on Friday.

“Strengthening the delivery and accessibility of health care is important to the quality of life of New Brunswick families,” Gallant said in a press release.

“Adding more specialists to the system will reduce health-care wait times.”

The announcement didn’t specify where the specialists will work but said that decision will be based on current vacancies in the province.

The 25 specialists are expected are expected to cost the province around $16 million a year.

“These new specialist positions will help the province provide optimal care and support for New Brunswick’s aging population and enhance access to care overall,” said Singh.

The hiring of new specialists follows the province’s recent announcement that it would hire 25 new family doctors.