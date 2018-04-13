Two men charged after drugs seized in vehicle stop in downtown Peterborough

Two Peterborough men are facing charges following a vehicle stop where police seized suspected fentanyl, crack cocaine, heroin and a large quantity of cash.

Police say the vehicle stop around 11:30 a.m. at a Hunter Street East parking lot was part of an ongoing investigation by members of the Intelligence, Crime Analyst, Asset Forfeiture and Drug (ICAD) Unit.

Police located one man in the vehicle along with an unspecified quantity of suspected fentanyl, heroin and crack cocaine.

Officers also seized a large quantity of cash and digital scales.

As a result of the investigation, police charged Chad Andrew O’Connor, 29, of Cherryhill Road, and Victor Bradbury, 32, of Hunter Street West, a number of offences including possession of drugs.

Both were held in custody and are scheduled to appear in court Friday.