Saskatoon provincial courthouse bomber sentenced

A man has been sentenced after planting a homemade explosive in front of the Saskatoon provincial courthouse last year.

Rodney James Wilkie pleaded guilty to the explosion dating back to March 29, 2017.

He was sentenced to two years less one day in jail in Saskatoon provincial court on Wednesday.

Witnesses reported seeing a fire followed by a small blast at 19th Street and 3rd Avenue.

Some damage did occur to the exterior of the building and no injuries were reported.

Wilkie was also ordered to pay $6,166 in restitution for damages.