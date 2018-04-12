Crime
April 12, 2018 8:48 pm

Saskatoon provincial courthouse bomber sentenced

By Global News

Rodney James Wilkie was sentenced for planting a crude homemade bomb in front of the Saskatoon provincial courthouse in 2017.

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Liam Richards
A A

A man has been sentenced after planting a homemade explosive in front of the Saskatoon provincial courthouse last year.

Rodney James Wilkie pleaded guilty to the explosion dating back to March 29, 2017.

He was sentenced to two years less one day in jail in Saskatoon provincial court on Wednesday.

READ MORE: Charges laid against Rodney Wilkie after explosion at provincial court building

Witnesses reported seeing a fire followed by a small blast at 19th Street and 3rd Avenue.

Some damage did occur to the exterior of the building and no injuries were reported.

Wilkie was also ordered to pay $6,166 in restitution for damages.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Provincial Court
Rodney Wilkie
Saskatoon Court
Saskatoon Police
Saskatoon Police Service
Saskatoon Provincial Court
Saskatoon Provincial Courthous

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News