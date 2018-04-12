Suspect wanted after man hit with branch inside restaurant: Toronto police

Toronto police are asking for help identifying a male suspect who allegedly hit a man over the head multiple times with a tree branch.

Police said a 30-year-old man was waiting in a restaurant near Bathurst and Niagara streets when an argument began between the two men.

Officers said the suspect ran outside to get a branch, came back into the restaurant and began hitting the other man on the head with it.

0412 15:34 Man Wntd In Asslt W/ A Weapon Invst., Sec. Cam Imgs Of Man Rlsd https://t.co/B4kqd477UN — Toronto Police (@TorontoPolice) April 12, 2018

Police told Global News the victim sustained a serious eye injury and may have suffered a concussion.

Investigators describe the suspect as standing 5’10” and weighing 175 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black Arc’teryx jacket, blue jeans and blue running shoes.

Police said he is believed to be violent and encourage the public not to approach him.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 416-808-1400 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477.