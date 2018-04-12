Sports
Hurricanes just 1 win away from WHL Eastern Conference Final after 7-4 win in Brandon

Brandi Pollock / Brandon Wheat Kings
The Lethbridge Hurricanes are just one win away from returning to the WHL’s Eastern Conference Final.

On Wednesday, the team beat the Brandon Wheat Kings 7-4 in Game 4 to take a 3-1 lead in the best-of-seven series.

The Hurricanes exploded for four goals in the first period, adding one more in the second and two in the third.

Forwards Brad Morrison and Jake Elmer each had a two-goal night and goalie Logan Flodell turned aside 27 of 31 shots.

After earning a split in Brandon, the Hurricanes will have a chance to win the series in Lethbridge on Friday night and advance to the east final for the second-straight season.

