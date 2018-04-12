Meet the mysterious Colwood beach artist making eye-catching sculptures out of driftwood

People walking along the beach in Colwood, B.C. have noticed a series of whimsical driftwood sculptures that seem to have come out of nowhere.

The sculptures are the work of Paul Lewis, a 46-year-old artist who used to focus on painting but his newest medium includes driftwood, shells and other beach debris.

Lewis, who splits his time between Alberta and Vancouver Island, has always had a creative streak.

A couple of weeks ago driftwood sparked his imagination, finding beauty in the sticks and shells that washed up on shore.

His work includes sculptures of a bald eagle, a horned owl, a nesting raven and a pair of Canadian geese.

“It’s like putting a jigsaw puzzle together,” Lewis said.

“You just keep trying different pieces, see what looks good, stand back.”

Lewis describes his driftwood sculptures as “just a hobby,” but it could be the beginnings of a lucrative career.

“People want pieces for their houses,” he said. “One lady wants some killer whales as a memorial piece. Someone wants an eagle.”

Meet the artist behind these amazing creations tonight on @globalbc #DriftwoodArt pic.twitter.com/RZvDr7tLkp — Kylie Stanton (@kyliestanton) April 11, 2018

For now, he enjoys hanging out at the beach and watching people enjoy his work.

“Especially when they don’t know who I am,” he said with a laugh.

“And they’re just like, ‘This is so neat. I wonder who did this?’ and I’m like, ‘Yeah, it was me.'”