Alerts in effect as winter weather returns to southern Alberta Wednesday night

A fog advisory was issued for a large portion of southern Alberta on Wednesday.

Visibility is expected to be reduced to near zero in dense fog. Calgary was not included in the advisory.

At the same time the fog advisory came into effect, Environment Canada issued snowfall warnings for the southwest corner of the province.

Calgary will also see snow late Wednesday evening but it should end late morning on Thursday and is not expected to amount to more than about one centimetre.

The snow will be heavier to the south of Calgary and will persist into Thursday evening right across the southern portion of the province, including Lethbridge.

