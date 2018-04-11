Victim of random attack in Victoria facing long recovery

A young Victoria man injured in an apparent random attack late last month is now recovering at home.

Twenty-eight-year old Bryan Rowley was discharged from hospital on Sat. April 7 and now faces more than one year of healing, according to his twin brother Rick Rowley.

“I don’t believe anybody deserves to go through something like this,” Rick told Global News.

Bryan was out with friends early on March 31 when his family says he was punched in the head by a stranger behind Victoria’s Strathcona Hotel in the 900 block of Douglas Street.

The University of Victoria student hit the ground and was rendered unconscious when his head struck the pavement.

Bryan’s injuries were originally believed to be potentially life-threatening. He spent more than a week in hospital where he regained consciousness and was diagnosed with a brain contusion. His father has moved in with him temporarily to help him recover.

“I can tell that he is, you know, off,” says Rick. “He’s not quite the same Bryan that I know and love but you know doctors are saying it’s a 12 to 18 month full recovery so gotta stay patient and strong for him.”

Before the life-altering attack, Bryan Rowley worked full time researching technologies to help improve the lives of children and adults living with autism spectrum disorders. He also volunteered in the community while working on a masters degree in community development. His family has set up a GoFundMe page to help him get back on track and eventually return to school.

Victoria police arrested a suspect near the scene of the alleged unprovoked attack.

Latto Simian Sesay, who turns 34 this year, is charged with aggravated assault and willfully resisting or obstructing a peace office in connection with the same alleged incident. He remains in custody awaiting a bail hearing.

PHOTOS: Bryan Rowley before and after the attack: