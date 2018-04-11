City of Vancouver moves to ban Airbnb in secondary homes

The City of Vancouver has announced a deal with Airbnb to regulate short-term rentals.

Rooms and properties in principal residences are still allowed to be listed, but non-principal residences will not be allowed.

At a press conference Wednesday morning, Vancouver Mayor Gregor Robertson says council will vote on the bylaw next week.

If it is passed, the bylaw will kick in April 19.

Last November, council approved a $49 license fee for anyone looking to list a property on the website.

At that point, Robertson noted there were about 30,000 secondary suites registered across Vancouver.

This deal means Vancouverites must sign up for a business licence with the city if they are listing a primary residence or a room in their primary residences.

They must display that licence or face a $1,000 daily fine.

Robertson says the city believes that about 88 per cent of short-term rentals are through Airbnb, and following this announcement, about 1,000 units will be returned to the rental market.

With files from Kyle Benning, CKNW