B.C.’s own ‘Cob Cottage’ named Canada’s most wished-for Airbnb property

An idyllic and unique cottage, situated on Mayne Island in the southern Gulf Islands, has been named as Canada’s most wished-for property on Airbnb this year.

Named Cob Cottage, it sleeps two guests and has taken in hundreds of visitors over the years.

Owner Alexis Borsboom first lived with her husband in the cottage for about six months but they’ve rented it for the past four years.

“We initially rented it for a year at a time, coincidentally always to folks looking for a quiet place to write their book,” she added.

“When an author of cheesemaking books moved out in the autumn of 2013, he recommended listing the cottage on Airbnb. It’s been a wonderful opportunity to share our passion for natural building and the beauty of Mayne Island with guests from all over the world.”

Cob Cottage has its name from the method that was used to build it: clay, sand and straw were mixed together and used to sculpt walls by hand.

It was given the title of the most wished-for property on Airbnb this year because it appeared on more wish lists than any other in the country.

Borsboom thinks that’s due to the building’s construction.

“This cottage was built with strong environmental awareness and principles, driftwood and clay from the island and lots and lots of love,” she said.

“We’re so happy that we get to share the cottage and meet amazing people all at the same time. We hope to inspire others to explore traditional building materials and techniques and the beauty of creating a space that is a joy to be in.”

“It doesn’t hurt that the Southern Gulf Islands are settings without compare — full of natural wonders, friendly and creative people and unique experiences. Plus, you can’t beat the views from the ferry.”

Cob Cottage is now so popular most of next summer is already booked, and Borsboom said weekends are taken up to a year in advance.

Other properties on the most wished-for list include a three-bedroom riad in Marrakech, a cave house in Santorini and a medieval castle in Galway, Ireland.

Here are more photos of Cob Cottage: