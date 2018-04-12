Rick Zamperin: NHL fans don’t mess with their Stanley Cup playoff superstitions

The best part of the NHL season is upon us.

Well, it’s the best part of the season if your team is actually playing in the Stanley Cup playoffs.

Fans of the 15 NHL teams that did not qualify for the post-season are now trying to decide which team they will cheer for.

Many will jump on Pittsburgh’s three-peat bandwagon, while others will support underdog teams like the Devils and Avalanche.

But you won’t see Montreal Canadiens fans cheering for the arch-rival Boston Bruins, and don’t expect fans in Ottawa to root for the Toronto Maple Leafs, and I don’t think the Jets are going to have a large cheering section made up of fans from Edmonton, Calgary and Vancouver.

Whether your favourite team is getting a little extra support from a different fan base or not, there is another avenue fans go down at this time of the year.

Superstitions. Sporting playoff beards, wearing lucky socks or your team’s jersey, hockey fans are a superstitious bunch.

My superstition is a simple one. I have to sit in the same spot on my couch during the game, and I won’t get up until the intermission.

So if I’ve guzzled an extra-large beverage or have eaten a spicy plate of nachos, I’m sticking it out until that horn sounds.

Mind you, I’m a Leafs fans, and it’s been 51 years since they won the Stanley Cup.

So, maybe I should re-think my superstition? Nah.

Go Leafs Go!