Crash closes eastbound Hwy. 401 collector lanes in Pickering
A A
The eastbound collector lanes on Highway 401 in Pickering is closed following a multi-vehicle collision.
The crash happened around 1 a.m. Wednesday near Whites Road.
Ontario Provincial Police said the eastbound collector lanes are closed just after Port Union Road.
All traffic is being forced into the express lanes.
Police said they are not sure when the highway will reopen.
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.