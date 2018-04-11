Traffic
April 11, 2018 6:52 am

Crash closes eastbound Hwy. 401 collector lanes in Pickering

By Web Producer  Global News

OPP investigate the scene of a multi-vehicle crash on eastbound Highway 401 in Pickering on April 11, 2018.

Global News
A A

The eastbound collector lanes on Highway 401 in Pickering is closed following a multi-vehicle collision.

The crash happened around 1 a.m. Wednesday near Whites Road.

Ontario Provincial Police said the eastbound collector lanes are closed just after Port Union Road.

All traffic is being forced into the express lanes.

Police said they are not sure when the highway will reopen.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
collector lanes
express lanes
highway 401
Highway 401 crash
Multi-vehicle crash
OPP
Pickering

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News