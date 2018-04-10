B.C. premier ‘surprised and concerned’ at Alberta’s move to throttle oil flow

B.C. Premier John Horgan says he’s surprised and concerned that Alberta is preparing to pass legislation that could drive up the price of gasoline in British Columbia over an escalating pipeline feud.

Alberta’s New Democrat government introduced Bill 12 Tuesday, the Preserving Canada’s Economic Prosperity Act.

READ MORE: Thousands of Calgary protesters loudly demand B.C. stop blocking Trans Mountain pipeline project

Alberta Premier Rachel Notley says the legislation gives her province the power to reduce oil flows to B.C., which could send gas prices in the province soaring.

Horgan says he’s concerned Alberta’s provocative actions will have adverse consequences on B.C., which could include increased prices at the pump.

READ MORE: Alberta prepared to buy Trans Mountain pipeline outright, Notley says

Motorists in Metro Vancouver are already paying the highest prices in Canada at above $1.50 a litre.

The dispute between B.C., Alberta and the federal government heated up Sunday when energy company Kinder Morgan announced it was scaling back on the federally approved $7.4-billion Trans Mountain pipeline expansion project because of opposition and delays within B.C.