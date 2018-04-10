WestJet offers non-stop flights from London to Vancouver for the summer

Londoners may find it easier to visit Canada’s west coast this summer.

On Tuesday, WestJet announced it will be offering non-stop service between London, Ont., and Vancouver starting June 29.

There will be three weekly flights, with the service arriving in London in the evening and departing in the morning, officials said.

These limited edition summer routes will only last until Sept. 7 and will give Londoners access to six new WestJet destinations, including Calgary, Edmonton, Victoria, Fort St. John, Prince George and Kelowna via the Vancouver International Airport.

The company is also offering four weekly non-stop flights between Quebec City and Calgary from June 29 to Sept. 8. That service will be reduced to three weekly, non-stop flights from Sept. 8 to Oct. 26.