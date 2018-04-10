Politics
April 10, 2018 10:52 am
Updated: April 10, 2018 10:55 am

Donald Trump’s homeland security adviser, Thomas Bossert, resigning

By Staff The Associated Press

Tom Bossert, homeland security adviser to President Donald Trump, holds a press briefing at the White House in Washington, December 19, 2017.

Reuters/Kevin Lamarque
WASHINGTON – President Donald Trump‘s homeland security adviser is resigning in the latest White House departure.

White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said in a statement Tuesday that Thomas Bossert would be leaving his post. She said Trump was “grateful for Tom’s commitment to the safety and security of our great country.”

Bossert was a point person in the White House on protecting the nation from terror and cyber threats. He also helped spearhead the administration’s response to last year’s hurricanes in Texas, Florida and Puerto Rico.

His exit is the latest in a wave of departures from the West Wing in recent months. It comes a day after new national security adviser John Bolton began his tenure.

© 2018 The Canadian Press

