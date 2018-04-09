Community comes together to save beached humpback whale in Argentina

Environmental authorities and security forces of Argentina struggled to save a humpback whale on Monday that was stranded in the resort of Punta Mogotes in the city of Mar de Plata, about 400 km south of the capital.

Rescuers have been working around the clock to try to save the whale since it was spotted on Saturday by locals.

According to local media reports, the young whale is about three to four years old, weighs nearly 10 tons and is about ten metres long.

Video footage showed rescuers using buckets to soak the whale, while heavy machinery was used to clear sand on the beach in order to try to drag the whale back into the sea during high tide.

Conservationists said it is unclear why the whale became stranded, but they hope blood tests will be able to shed light on the cetacean’s health and probable cause of beaching.