Bellerose High School in St. Albert on lockdown: police

Students at a St. Albert high school were placed in lockdown on Monday afternoon, RCMP confirm.

Bellerose High School was placed in lockdown shortly after noon. As of 1:30 p.m., RCMP did not know how long the lockdown would last.

Police said officers were on site both inside and outside of the school.

According to an email sent out to parents from St. Albert Public Schools, all students are “safe and secured.”

The school district asked parents to avoid the school while the district and RCMP conducted the investigation. Police said information would be sent to the parents “through the regular channels.”

Lockdown procedure states no one will be allowed to enter or leave the school until the lockdown is lifted.

A spokesperson from St. Albert Public Schools said Bellerose was the only school locked down.

An RCMP spokesperson said more details may be released later Monday afternoon.