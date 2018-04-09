Antigonish police seek help in identifying ATM thieves

Police are asking for help in identifying whoever was responsible for stealing ATMs in Antigonish County over the weekend.

Nova Scotia RCMP say they received a call on Saturday after the machines were found on a property in Brierly Brook, N.S., which is about seven kilometres outside Antigonish.

Police say the machines were left there sometime between 4 p.m. Friday and 5 p.m. Saturday. They were found down an embankment on a remote property, according to the RCMP.

“Police had to request a tow truck to retrieve the machines and bring them to the detachment to have them examined by Forensic Identification Technicians,” the RCMP said in a news release Monday.

Anyone who may have seen the machines being transported to School Road is asked to contact Antigonish District RCMP or Crime Stoppers.