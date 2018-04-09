London man charged with possessing child pornography

A 30-year-old London man is facing multiple charges involving child pornography.

On Friday, members of the London Police Service Internet Child Exploitation Unit and the Digital Forensic Unit search a home on Beechbank Crescent.

London police received information from the National Centre for Missing and Exploited Children before conducting their search.

Police say they seized several computers and other electronic devices as a result.

Dan Neely is facing charges of intent to import, sell, distribute child pornography and two counts of unlawfully possessing child pornography.

Neely is expected to appear in court on May 16.