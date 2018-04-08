Omemee man dies in crash

OPP say a man from Omemee died following a crash in the City of Kawartha Lakes on Saturday night.

Around 7 p.m., police responded to a single vehicle crash on Sturgeon Road.

Police say the 44-year-old driver was pronounced deceased at the scene of the collision. He was he lone occupant.

Officers from the OPP’s Technical Collision Investigations attended the scene.

TRAFFIC: Sturgeon Road between Four Points Road and Kings Wharf Road near Lindsay is closed due to a serious collision. Reopening time is unknown. Check back for details as they become available #cklnews pic.twitter.com/2P7VQKhYIa — Harrison Perkins (@HaPerkins) April 8, 2018

ROAD CLOSURE: Sturgeon Rd between Four Points Rd and Kings Wharf Rd #Lindsay – Roadway CLOSED due to a collision. Reopening time unknown ^jp pic.twitter.com/DMmmrWeAvV — OPPCommunicationsCR (@OPP_COMM_CR) April 7, 2018

Sturgeon Road between King’s Wharf and Four Points roads was closed for several hours and reopened shortly after 1 a.m.

The name of the victim has not been released.

The investigation is continuing.