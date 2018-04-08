Omemee man dies in crash
OPP say a man from Omemee died following a crash in the City of Kawartha Lakes on Saturday night.
Around 7 p.m., police responded to a single vehicle crash on Sturgeon Road.
Police say the 44-year-old driver was pronounced deceased at the scene of the collision. He was he lone occupant.
Officers from the OPP’s Technical Collision Investigations attended the scene.
Sturgeon Road between King’s Wharf and Four Points roads was closed for several hours and reopened shortly after 1 a.m.
The name of the victim has not been released.
The investigation is continuing.
