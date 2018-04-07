Manitoba Moose sign Winnipeg Jets draft pick

WINNIPEG – The Manitoba Moose signed Winnipeg Jets prospect Jordy Stallard to an amateur tryout agreement on Saturday.

Stallard, 20, joins the Moose after his Western Hockey League team, the Prince Alberta Raiders were knocked out of the playoffs.

The Brandon born Stallard just had a breakout season where he scored 44 goals with 47 assists in 72 games. He had 14 goals in 40 games during the 2016-17 season split between the Raiders and the Calgary Hitmen. Stallard added another eight points in seven playoff games for the Raiders this spring.

Stallard was selected by the Jets in the fifth round, 127th overall in the 2016 NHL Draft.

The Moose close out the home portion of their schedule on Sunday afternoon with the rematch against the Bakersfield Condors. The Moose ended a five game losing streak with a 4-1 victory on Friday against the Condors.

