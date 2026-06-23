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Sports

Raptors select Graves 19th overall in NBA Draft

By The Canadian Press The Canadian Press
Posted June 23, 2026 10:23 pm
1 min read
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BROOKLYN – Allen Graves is the newest member of the Toronto Raptors.

Toronto selected Graves 19th overall in the NBA Draft.

Graves averaged 11.8 points, 6.5 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game for the Santa Clara Broncos last season.

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The six-foot-eight forward also had 1.9 steals and 0.9 blocks per game in his freshman season at Santa Clara.

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He was the West Coast Conference Freshman of the Year and Sixth Man of the Year.

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The Raptors also have the 50th overall pick, with the draft’s second round scheduled for tomorrow night.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 23, 2026.

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© 2026 The Canadian Press

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