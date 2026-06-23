New Zealand midfielder makes FIFA World Cup history in Vancouver

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A midfielder from New Zealand made FIFA World Cup history in Vancouver on Sunday.

Sarpreet Singh is the first player of Indian descent to start a FIFA World Cup match, marking a milestone for both New Zealand and the global Indian community.

“I’m just very grateful for all the support that I’ve received around the world and also here in Vancouver, especially from my Punjabi community,” Singh told Global News Morning.

“It means a lot to me. It really, really touches me. And you know, I just, I really want to do my best to keep elevating our name.”

Singh said he played football growing up and always dreamed of becoming a professional player.

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“Since then, I work hard every single day to try and be the best version of myself and to represent my country and also my people,” he added.

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New Zealand lost to Egypt 3-1, but Singh said he felt so proud to be the first Punjabi player to play at the World Cup.

“It’s a really, truly humbling feeling,” he said. “And I was also walking out on the streets and just to meet our people. And I can tell that it means a lot to them that I’m representing them on the stage, which also means a lot to me.

“The feeling was amazing. I do what I do for every game. I try and prepare well. I try to play my best and perform my best for my team. And yeah, it was such a good experience to be able to do it at the World Cup.”

New Zealand will play Belgium on Friday at BC Place.

Singh also had a message for any young football fans watching the World Cup matches.

“Dream big. You know, if I can do it, you can do it as well,” he said.

“So, you know, just enjoy — enjoy the process, work hard, have fun. I think you have to have fun in football or in anything you do in life. That’s the most important thing.”