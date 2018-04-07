Donald Trump calls Justin Trudeau to offer condolences over Humboldt bus crash

U.S. President Donald Trump called Prime Minister Justin Trudeau Saturday to offer his support over the Saskatchewan crash which killed 15 members of a junior hockey team.

Trump spoke of the call on Twitter, writing that he shared his “highest respect and condolences to the families of the terrible Humboldt Team tragedy.”

Just spoke to @JustinTrudeau to pay my highest respect and condolences to the families of the terrible Humboldt Team tragedy. May God be with them all! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 7, 2018

On Friday night, a bus carrying the Humboldt Broncos collided with a transport truck outside of Tisdale, Sask. Fifteen members of the team were left injured and more than a dozen others were injured.

Trudeau released a statement reflecting on how “heartbroken” Canadians were over the fatal collision.

“An entire country is in shock and mourning today as we learn more about the tragic bus crash involving the Humboldt Broncos that claimed the lives of 14 people, and injured many more.

“We are heartbroken knowing many of those we lost had their entire lives in front of them. We grieve with those facing news no parent or family should ever have to face. And our hearts go out to the community that has lost teammates, coaches, friends, and mentors.”

The leaders of Canada’s two other major political parties also expressed their condolences.

In a post on Facebook, Conservative leader Andrew Scheer, who is a Saskatchewan native, spoke about the accident.

“It the worst kind of tragedy any parent or friend can imagine, and the strength of the Humboldt community, and communities across the region that have been touched by this loss, will be so important now,” Scheer wrote. “I have no doubt that the people of Saskatchewan will come together to support each other during this extremely difficult time.”

On Twitter, NDP leader Jagmeet Singh sent his “love and support to everyone impacted” by the crash.

This is such a heartbreaking tragedy. I can’t imagine what the families and the community are going through. Sending my love and support to everyone impacted #HumboldtBroncos https://t.co/36h3AtVkZX — Jagmeet Singh (@theJagmeetSingh) April 7, 2018

U.S. Vice-President Mike Pence also passed along his prayers on Twitter, saying “Our hearts go out to our Canadian neighbors.”