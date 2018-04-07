Snowfall warning issued for Calgary and area Saturday

Another snowfall warning was issued for southern Alberta on Saturday, including the city of Calgary

According to Environment Canada, between 10 to 15 centimetres of snow is forecast to first hit southern British Columbia before crossing the Rocky Mountains into southern Alberta.

Forecast models suggest the heavier amounts will start along the foothills and into Calgary late Saturday afternoon, with snow likely to last overnight.

Areas covered under the warning include Calgary, Airdrie, Cochrane, Olds, Sundre, Drumheller, Brooks, Okotoks, High River, Crowsnest Pass, Pincher Creek and Waterton Lakes.

This is coming on the heels of record cold temperatures.

In a weather summary issued by Environment Canada on Friday afternoon, Cold Lake, Edmonton International Airport and Lloydminster all set new record lows for April 6 with temperatures ranging between -22.6 C, -25 C and -23 C respectively.

Warmer weather is expected to return to Alberta on Monday, with highs that will be above 0 C in most places.

Peak temperatures are not expected to reach seasonal levels this week, although they will be close Tuesday and Wednesday. The average daytime high in Calgary is 9 C and 11 C in Lethbridge.

