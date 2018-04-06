Warmer weather to return to Calgary Monday

After a stretch of unusually cold weather in Alberta, relief is just around the corner.

The forecasted daytime high Monday will be around 6 C, a temperature Calgarians have not seen in nearly two weeks.

While the positive temperature will come as a huge relief to many people frustrated with the weather, it is still a few degrees below the average daytime high of 10 C.

Look at this little gaffer!! I mean gopher… I believe that expression can be translated to, "Hey…has anyone spotted Spring yet?! I'm SURE my cousin Billy said it was supposed to be here!" Thx Finn Jakobsen for the shot from E of #yyc @TracyNagai @lisamacgregor @GlobalCalgary pic.twitter.com/hIzsGsLcEU — Jodi Hughes (@IAmJodiHughes) April 2, 2018

Arctic air has brought winter-like conditions to much of the country recently, dropping daytime highs between 10 to 20 degrees below average.

Since the start of spring, Calgary has only had four days that were at seasonal temperatures, a trend that is significantly different than the same period of time last year.

On Wednesday, the City of Calgary announced it would be delaying the opening of many sports fields because of the snow and cold.

At this time last year a number of area golf course were open .

These winter-like conditions have prompted Global News viewers to send in pictures and tweets commenting on their outdoor plans.

Long-range forecast models suggest daytime highs will remain in the single-digits for the next couple of weeks, which is still below seasonal, but better than the recent trend of daytime highs below freezing.

