Calgary weather

Weather
April 6, 2018 3:24 pm

Warmer weather to return to Calgary Monday

By Weather Anchor  Global News

A snowy sunrise from the Leighton Art Centre south of Calgary March 31, 2018.

Dave Parkinson
A A

After a stretch of unusually cold weather in Alberta, relief is just around the corner.

The forecasted daytime high Monday will be around 6 C, a temperature Calgarians have not seen in nearly two weeks.

While the positive temperature will come as a huge relief to many people frustrated with the weather, it is still a few degrees below the average daytime high of 10 C.

Arctic air has brought winter-like conditions to much of the country recently, dropping daytime highs between 10 to 20 degrees below average.

Since the start of spring, Calgary has only had four days that were at seasonal temperatures, a trend that is significantly different than the same period of time last year.

Daytime highs in Calgary have been much cooler than this time last year.

Global Calgary

On Wednesday, the City of Calgary announced it would be delaying the opening of many sports fields because of the snow and cold.

At this time last year a number of area golf course were open.

These winter-like conditions have prompted Global News viewers to send in pictures and tweets commenting on their outdoor plans.

This Global News viewer says he is ready for camping, after he digs out his trailer!

Larry Gorluik

Long-range forecast models suggest daytime highs will remain in the single-digits for the next couple of weeks, which is still below seasonal, but better than the recent trend of daytime highs below freezing.

Want your weather on the go? Download Global News’ Skytracker weather app for IOS and Android. 

 

 

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Alberta weather
Calgary
Calgary weather
Spring weather
Warn-Up
Warner Weather
Winter weather

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News