Crash between minivan and tanker truck closes section of 402 near London, sends one to hospital

A woman is in hospital with serious injuries following a crash on Highway 402.

Around 11:30 p.m. Friday, Middlesex County OPP responded to a collision on the highway, just east of Longwoods Road.

They say a minivan was travelling eastbound when the driver lost control and struck a tanker tractor trailer loaded with propane.

The tanker driver then lost control of his vehicle and entered the centre median, where the truck came to rest on its side.

READ MORE: Emergency crews tend to dozens of collisions on regional roadways

The female driver — and sole occupant of the minivan — was transported to hospital, where she remains in serious, non-life-threatening condition.

The driver of the tanker truck was not injured, but transported to hospital as a precaution.

OPP have closed the eastbound lanes of the 402 between Longwoods Road and Colonel Talbot Road.

As of 9:30 a.m. Saturday, it’s unknown when the road will reopen.

Meanwhile, at around 4:30 a.m., the driver of a transport truck heading west lost control of the tractor, entered the centre median and came to a stop a short distance before striking the disabled tractor trailer, OPP said.

Police continue to investigate that incident.

Officers are asking motorists to use caution and drive according to road and weather conditions.