Foodie Friday: Spice up spring with this coconut curry bowl recipe

Every week on Foodie Friday cookbook author and Gourmet Warehouse founder Caren McSherry joins CKNW’s Simi Sara with another recipe to wow your guests and up your game in the kitchen.

Between the April showers, the cherry blossoms and the occasional bursts of warm sunshine, it’s definitely spring.

With the winter gloom clearing out, it’s time to dust off some bright, flavourful recipes like this delicious and colourful coconut curry bowl with seared seasonal halibut and vegetables.

What you need

Seared fish ingredients:

2 pounds halibut, snapper, cod or whatever looks super fresh

1 cup rice flour

Grapeseed oil for frying

Curry sauce ingredients:

3 Tbsp (45 ml) unsalted butter

2 medium shallots, finely diced

2 cloves garlic, minced

1-inch (2.5 cm) piece fresh ginger, peeled and grated

3 Tbsp (45 ml) good-quality curry powder

One 14 oz (398 ml) can coconut milk

3 Tbsp (45 ml) chutney (any kind)

1 tsp (5 ml) concentrated chicken stock paste

Juice of one lemon

Stir fry ingredients:

¼ cup grapeseed oil for frying

1 large sweet onion, chopped

2 garlic cloves, minced

2 cups mushroom, quartered

2 cups snap peas, strung

½ pound green beans (I prefer the haricot vert)

1 large red pepper cut into large dice

1 bunch each fresh cilantro, basil and mint for garnish

2/3 cup cashews, peanuts or almonds, chopped for garnish

How to do it

Cooking the fish:

Skin the fish and cut into 2 inch cubes. Dredge in the rice flour and shake off the excess.

Heat a non stick pan to medium-high heat and sear the fish on all sides until golden brown.

Transfer to a paper towel lined plate to absorb any excess oil and transfer to a 325F preheated oven while you prepare the stir fry.

Curry sauce:

Melt the butter in a small heavy-bottomed pot over medium-low heat; add the shallots, garlic, and ginger. Sauté for about two minutes until the mixture is just soft.

Stir in the curry powder, slowly whisk in the coconut milk, and increase the heat to medium-high.

Add the chutney, chicken stock paste, and lemon juice. Whisk until combined. Reduce the heat to low and let simmer for four to five minutes.

Makes two cups (500 ml).

Note: This sauce keeps up to two months frozen, so make a double batch and keep it on hand when you’re in a pinch for time.

Stir fry: