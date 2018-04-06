‘Arrow’ star John Barrowman blasts Target for refusing to sell him clothing for a homeless man

John Barrowman is furious at a Los Angeles Target store, and took to social media to share an “absolutely ridiculous” experience he had when trying to buy some clothing and a gift certificate to give to a homeless man.

“I just bought a $40 gift certificate, and a jacket and a shirt for a homeless person,” the “Arrow” star says in the video above, which he shared on various social media platforms.

“I was just lectured by the Target staff that I was not allowed to do that,” he adds, barely keeping a lid on his anger.

READ MORE: ‘Arrow’ star John Barrowman calls out WestJet on Twitter

“Target, that’s a stupid rule,” continues Barrowman, 51. “How dare you tell me as a customer who I am allowed to buy for and what I’m allowed to buy.”

He adds: “That was a homeless gentleman who needed some help and you need to change your policies if this is what you think of being a good community leader. Because I’ll stop shopping here and I’ll post for everyone else to stop shopping here. It’s absolutely ridiculous, and every customer behind me thought it was ridiculous also. That gentleman needed help, a little bit of help to get him up, to make his day a little better. And Target, you were trying to deny that. So I’m a little pissed off with you right now.”

READ MORE: Alex Ovechkin buys warm clothes for homeless man in Edmonton, warms hearts

After being posted on Thursday, Barrowman’s video quickly went viral, racking up more than 1.2 million views on Facebook.

In response to his suggestion of a boycott, the retailer offered a response on Twitter, insisting, “We absolutely do not have a policy against this type of purchase, and are addressing it immediately with the team members involved.”