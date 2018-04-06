Halifax police deem former Nova Scotia MLA a missing person

Halifax Regional Police are investigating the case of a former Nova Scotia politician who has been declared a missing person.

Police say Trevor Zinck, 47, was last seen approximately a month ago in the Parkstone Road area of Dartmouth, N.S.

READ MORE: Former MLA Trevor Zinck gets 4 months in jail

Police describe him as a six-foot-two white man who weighs 230 pounds. He has brown hair and hazel eyes. He was officially reported missing on April 4.

“There is no information to suggest that Trevor has met with foul play, however, police are concerned for his well-being,” Const. Carol McIsaac, a spokesperson wrote in a press release.

Zinck represented the riding of Dartmouth North as an MLA from 2006 to 2010 as a member of the NDP before serving as an Independent MLA until 2013 after he was suspended by the NDP over persistent issues with his expenses.

He later resigned his seat after he pleaded guilty to charges of fraud over $5,000 and breach of trust for accepting approximately $9,000 from the Speaker’s Office to cover constituency expenses in 2008 and 2009, even though he didn’t pay those he owed money.

WATCH: Trevor Zinck behind bars

Zinck, initially refused to quit politics following his guilty plea but later resigned after the Speaker announced the legislature would be recalled to deal with his possible expulsion.

Police are asking anyone who has seen Zinck, or anyone with knowledge of his whereabouts, to contact them at 902-490-5020.

*With files from The Canadian Press