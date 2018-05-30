Ontario election 2018: Ajax riding
Voters in Ajax head to the polls in the 2018 Ontario election on June 7. Learn more about the candidates and political history of the riding.
Candidates
Liberals: Joe Dickson (incumbent)
PC: Rod Phillips
NDP: Monique Hughes
Green: Stephen Leahy
Geography
This riding was created in 2015. It consists of the town of Ajax. The electoral district was created from the previous Pickering—Ajax—Uxbridge and Whitby—Ajax ridings.
History
Liberal MPP Joe Dickson has held the riding of Ajax—Pickering since 2007, winning re-elections in 2011 and 2014. Dickson won over 50 per cent of the vote in the 2014 provincial elections against then PC candidate Todd McCarthy.
