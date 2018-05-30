Ontario election 2018: Ajax riding

Voters in Ajax head to the polls in the 2018 Ontario election on June 7. Learn more about the candidates and political history of the riding.

Candidates

Liberals: Joe Dickson (incumbent)

PC: Rod Phillips

NDP: Monique Hughes

Green: Stephen Leahy

Geography

This riding was created in 2015. It consists of the town of Ajax. The electoral district was created from the previous Pickering—Ajax—Uxbridge and Whitby—Ajax ridings.

History

Liberal MPP Joe Dickson has held the riding of Ajax—Pickering since 2007, winning re-elections in 2011 and 2014. Dickson won over 50 per cent of the vote in the 2014 provincial elections against then PC candidate Todd McCarthy.