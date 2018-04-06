Court martial to take place in Halifax for naval reservist accused of sexual assault
A court martial will take place next week in Halifax for a Canadian Forces reservist charged with sexual assault.
In addition to sexual assault, Ordinary Seaman Andres Florian-Rodriguez is charged with one count of disgraceful behaviour and two charges of conduct to the prejudice of good order and discipline.
According to the Department of National Defence, the charges stem from “several incidents” that allegedly took place between March 22 and April 19, 2016.
It’s alleged the incidents happened at CFB Halifax when Florian-Rodriguez, a member from a Windsor, Ont. division, was attending a course at Naval Fleet School Atlantic.
Both the accused and victim were candidates on the course.
The standing court martial is scheduled for Monday, April 9 at 9:30 a.m.
With files from Sean Previl
