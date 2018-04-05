Edmonton Oilers rally in third to beat Golden Knights

The Edmonton Oilers scored three third-period goals to upend the Vegas Golden Knights 4-3 Thursday night at Rogers Place.

The Oilers’ Ryan Nugent-Hopkins returned to the lineup after missing two games with a groin injury and opened the scoring 7:03 into the game. He finished off a pretty passing play with Ty Rattie and Connor McDavid drawing the assists.

The Golden Knights took the lead early in the second period with goals 2:47 apart from Brayden McNabb and Brandon Pirri.

Matt Benning tied it for the Oilers early in the third when his shot from the high slot dribbled through Malcolm Subban. On an Oilers power play, Ryan Carpenter hit the post for Vegas. Seconds later, at the other end, Mike Cammalleri sniped his seventh of the season to put the Oilers ahead with 9:53 left. Rattie went top shelf to make it 4-2 about 6:45 later.

However, the Golden Knights wouldn’t go away. Oscar Lindberg scored with 5:23 left. The Oilers thought they had put it away with 1:48 left when Kris Russell scored. However, the goal was disallowed as Jesse Puljujarvi was called for tripping, even though replays showed Puljujarvi didn’t make contact with the fallen Vegas player. The Oilers were able to kill off the penalty to preserve the win.

McDavid had three assists and leads the NHL with 106 points. Defenceman Keegan Lowe made his Oilers debut as both Andrej Sekera and Yohann Auvitu were out with injuries. Lowe played 13:01, had three shots on goal and was -1.

The Oilers (35-40-6) snapped a five-game winless skid. They’ll close out the regular season Saturday against Vancouver.