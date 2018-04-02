Edmonton Oilers blanked by Minnesota Wild

The Edmonton Oilers dropped their fifth straight Monday night, getting thoroughly outplayed in a 3-0 loss to the Minnesota Wild.

The Wild’s Zach Parise opened the scoring 3:33 into the game. Adam Larsson lost the puck at the offensive blue-line, setting Parise up for a breakaway. His wrist shot beat Cam Talbot five-hole.

Parise struck again in the second period when he banged in the rebound of a shot from Jonas Brodin.

The Wild dominated the third period, outshooting the Oilers 21-3. Joel Eriksson Ek added an empty-net goal in the final minute.

Devan Dubnyk made 22 saves for the shutout. Talbot made 37 stops.

Defencemen Andrej Sekera and Yohann Auvitu both left the game with injuries in the second period.

The Oilers (34-40-6) will host Vegas on Thursday.