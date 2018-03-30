Jacob Markstrom makes 35 saves to deny Edmonton Oilers a victory in Vancouver

Jacob Markstrom made 35 saves as the Vancouver Canucks edged the Edmonton Oilers 2-1 Thursday night.

Connor McDavid scored a jaw-dropper for the only goal of the first period. McDavid raced Sam Gagner for a loose puck in the Canucks’ end, lifted Gagner’s stick, poked the puck to an open area, then rifled home his 41st of the season.

Gagner made it 1-1 with 4:46 left in the second period when, from a sharp angle, he hacked a rebound past Cam Talbot.

Derrick Pouliot put the Canucks ahead two minutes into the third. He walked in from the point, maneuvered around Talbot, and roofed his third goal of the season. With six minutes left, Leon Draisaitl hit the post on a power-play chance. Seconds later, Markstrom denied Ty Rattie in tight. With just over two minutes left, Ryan Strome fired a shot off the crossbar.

McDavid has 14 points over the course of a six-game points streak. He leads Tampa Bay’s Nikita Kucherov by six points for the NHL scoring lead.

The Oilers (34-38-6) will visit Calgary Saturday night.