Edmonton Oilers blown out by Columbus Blue Jackets

The Columbus Blue Jackets came to life after a slow start to pummel the Edmonton Oilers 7-3 at Rogers Place on Tuesday night.

The Oilers opened the scoring 3:37 into the game. Blue Jackets goalie Sergei Bobrovsky turned the puck over to Connor McDavid behind the net. McDavid centred to Ryan Nugent-Hopkins for a tap-in. It was McDavid’s 100th point of the season.

Less than three minutes later, McDavid scored his 40th goal, beating Bobrovsky with a backhand to finish a shorthanded rush. McDavid became the Oilers’ first 40-goal scorer since Petr Klima in 1990/91. Drake Caggiula added a power-play goal, giving the Oilers three goals in 6:31.

The Blue Jackets came back with three goals in 4:01. Thomas Vanek’s rebound deflected in off Nugent-Hopkins. Artemi Panari cashed in a rebound 52 seconds later. Vanek tied it with a deflection to cap the first-period scoring.

Columbus continued to dominate in the second period. Boone Jenner and Cam Atkinson scored in the first six-and-a-half minutes, chasing Talbot from the Oilers’ net after allowing five goals on 18 shots. Bobrovsky stopped McDavid on a breakaway later in the frame. Vanek then pounded his hat-trick goal past Laurent Brossoit to make it 6-3 after two periods.

Markus Nutivaara added one more in the third.

With a goal and two assists, McDavid has 102 points on the season to lead Tampa Bay’s Nikita Kuckerov by six in the Art Ross race.

The Blue Jackets have won 11 of their last 12. The Oilers, 34-37-6, will play in Vancouver on Thursday.

Linesman Steve Barton was taken off on a stretcher 3:51 into the first period. McDavid was checked by Weresnki and went into Barton’s legs. Barton’s head hit the ice, and he appeared to be unconscious for a few moments. He was attended to for several minutes before being put on the stretcher.