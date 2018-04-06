Edmontonian speaks about caddying at The Masters golf tournament at Augusta

An Edmontonian walked the hallowed grounds of Augusta on Thursday, but he was inside the ropes.

Danny Sahl caddied for golfer Vijay Singh, who won The Masters in 2000. This is Sahl’s fourth time “looping” at Augusta National Golf Club in Georgia, having caddied three times before for 2003 champion, Canadian Mike Weir.

“It’s my favourite course in the world,” Sahl said after the 55-year-old Singh shot an impressive opening round -1 on Thursday.

You can’t tell when watching The Masters on television, but the elevation changes at Augusta make it a tough walk.

“You just deal with it. You’re in the white suit, it’s hot, but it doesn’t matter — you’re at The Masters,” said Sahl, who’s no slouch with a club in his hand either.

Playing on the Canadian Tour in 2011, Sahl won the Syncrude Boreal Open in Fort McMurray, Alta.

