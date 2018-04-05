Grande Prairie man charged in child exploitation investigation
A Grande Prairie man has been arrested and charged after a child exploitation investigation.
Robert Lloyd Barkhouse, 34, was arrested during a search warrant at home in Grande Prairie on Wednesday.
He’s been charged with possession of child pornography and making sexually explicit material available to a child. Barkhouse is accused of committing offences while communicating with a teenage girl on social media.
Grande Prairie RCMP said the investigation started after the National Child Exploitation Centre received information.
Barkhouse was on parole after being convicted in 2014 for luring a child and sexual interference. He remains in custody.
RCMP said there is no information that suggests Barkhouse has committed a crime against any youth in Grande Prairie. However, police are asking anyone who has information about the investigation to contact them.
